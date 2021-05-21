Len Badger: Former Sheffield United captain dies aged 75

Former Sheffield United right-back and captain Len Badger made 541 appearances for hometown club between 1962 and 1976; Sheff Utd mourn loss of "one of its greatest characters"

Former Sheffield United captain Len Badger has died at the age of 75 following complications from a surgical procedure, the club have announced.

Right-back Badger played 541 times for his hometown club between 1962 and 1976, scoring eight goals, before finishing his career with Chesterfield.

Badger played for England at every level, but was never handed a senior international cap.

The Blades paid tribute to Badger as "one of the greatest full-backs to play for the club, but he was also one of its greatest characters."

Badger later returned to Bramall Lane in his role as a match-day host.

A club statement read: "Those fortunate to know him will testify that he was one of the funniest, warmest and kindest people you would ever have the joy of meeting.

"He loved the Blades beyond measure. He never wanted to play for anyone else, and it was possibly that loyalty to one of the more unfashionable clubs that cost him a far more glittering career, but that mattered little to him.

"One of our floodlights has truly gone out for the last time, and it will never come on again.

"Our thoughts go out to his wife Mal, Sam, Stephen, and all his family and friends at this truly devastating time.

"Thanks for the memories, the stories and the service you have given to us all."