John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder 'conscious' when taken to hospital after collapse at Reading

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch during their Championship match at Reading on Tuesday night.

Play was halted for almost 11 minutes, with Fleck receiving medical treatment and getting back to his feet with the aid of an oxygen mask before he was eventually stretchered off.

Fleck was conscious when taken to hospital for further checks.

"Concerning moments as urgent medical attention needed for John Fleck," Sheffield United said in their live updates on Twitter.

"Play is yet to restart but the Scottish midfielder is on his feet and receiving further medical care."

The club then added: "John Fleck leaves the field on a stretcher after receiving urgent medical care. Our thoughts are with you, Flecky!"

Sheffield United won 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Jayden Bogle's second-half strike enough to see off Reading.

When asked about Fleck, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: "He is in hospital, he is conscious and he asked for the result. Hopefully he will be okay. He is safe, in good hands and we pray that everything will be okay."

The Blades' Twitter account added: "3 points for the Blades. More importantly, John Fleck was conscious when he left the stadium via the ambulance gate. We'll provide supporters with a further update once known. Get well soon, John."