John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder discharged from hospital after collapse at Reading

The Sheffield United midfielder received "urgent medical care" on the pitch before being taken to hospital; the 30-year-old was on his feet and using an oxygen mask before being stretchered off, but he has since been discharged

Sheffield United's John Fleck has been discharged from hospital following his collapse at Reading

John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Sheffield United's Championship match at Reading on Tuesday night.

Play was halted for almost 11 minutes, with Fleck receiving medical treatment before getting back to his feet with the aid of an oxygen mask. He was eventually stretchered off.

Fleck was conscious when taken to hospital for further checks and the midfielder has since been permitted to return home.

Image: Fleck was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch and was taken to hospital for tests

An update from Sheffield United on Wednesday read: "Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today.

"He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.

Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital & will return to Sheffield today.



He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 24, 2021

"United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages."

Sheffield United won 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Jayden Bogle's second-half strike enough to see off Reading.