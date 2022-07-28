Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster has assault charge from play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest dropped by prosecutors

Assault charge against Brewster has been discontinued; it related to incident after Sheffield United's Championship play-off semi-final defeat at Nottingham Forest on May 17; Brewster's team-mate Oli McBurnie still faces the same charge

A common assault charge against Rhian Brewster has been dropped

Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge brought against Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster after a fan claimed he was stamped on during a pitch invasion.

A two-minute hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, held in Brewster's absence on Thursday, was told a charge of common assault against the 22-year-old has been discontinued.

The charge had alleged Brewster assaulted Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley at the City Ground following the Championship play-off semi-final on May 17.

Brewster's team-mate Oli McBurnie still faces the same charge and proceedings against him were adjourned administratively by the same court until next Thursday.

McBurnie, a 26-year-old Scotland international, from Knaresborough in North Yorkshire, was not required to attend court and his lawyer was also not present.

Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.

Biggs, an electrical engineer, was jailed on May 19 for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.