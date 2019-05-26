Lee Bowyer's future is up in the air at Charlton despite winning promotion

Lee Bowyer guided Charlton to promotion - but his contract is up in June

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer's future at the club remains unclear, despite winning promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Bowyer's current deal at the club expires in June along with assistant Johnnie Jackson and goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall.

The 46-year-old said in April that the "ball is rolling" on contract negotiations but he was unhappy with an incentive-based contract offer which was on the table.

Bowyer has achieved great success - which culminated in a 2-1 play-off final win over Sunderland - despite working with a small budget at The Valley, where he has overseen the development of academy graduates into the Charlton first team. He was linked with the previously vacant job at QPR and was keen on perusing that opportunity at the time, according to Sky sources.

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet is keen on finding a buyer for the now Championship club but Bowyer expects talks to step up a notch in the coming weeks.

"I spoke to the owner yesterday - he rang to wish me luck," he said.

"We will speak after the weekend. I'm sure he will call me over the next few days.

A last-gasp winner from Patrick Bauer clinched promotion to the Championship for Charlton

"I'm confident it will be resolved. I can't see why not. I haven't done much wrong!"

When asked about being a man in demand, Bowyer replied: "It's not about that. To see everyone come together again was an achievement. This is a massive achievement.

"Whatever happens with me, will happen. I can't control that.

"I'm sure and hope we come to an agreement. I'm sure we will. I hope we will."

Powell: Bowyer bringing good times back

Sky Sports pundit and former Charlton boss Chris Powell praised Bowyer for the work he has done to bring the club back to the Sky Bet Championship.

He said: "It has been fabulous. He [Bowyer] knows the club and he knew what was needed - to unite the club and bring the fans on the journey and also to talk about the journey.

"These fans have been through a lot and they needed redemption. From the start of the season he made it clear 'this is how we're going to play.'

"There's no grey areas. Everyone knows their role and Lee sets it off. Ably assisted by Johnnie Jackson.

"He's going to have packed stadiums next year because these fans want Charlton back in the Premier League and hopefully this is one small step in the journey today."