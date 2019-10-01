Charlton's Jonathan Leko allegedly racially abused by Leeds player

The FA is investigating an allegation of discrimination towards Charlton winger Jonathan Leko from a Leeds player during their Championship match on Saturday.

The allegation was included in the match official's report from the game on Saturday, which Charlton won 1-0.

The FA will now speak to the clubs and individuals concerned before deciding whether there is a case to answer.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from West Brom, has made eight appearances and scored one goal for the Addicks this season.

The club have released a statement which says: "Charlton Athletic can confirm that an allegation of racial abuse directed at Jonathan Leko by an opposing player during Saturday's game against Leeds United was reported to referee John Brooks.

"The Football Association are carrying out an investigation following the report.

"The club will support Leko throughout the process and will not be making any further comment until the investigation is concluded."

Leeds have said they are "aware of an allegation" during the game.

The statement added: "The club will be working with the FA during their investigation.

"We will be making no further comment at this stage."