Charlton manager Lee Bowyer charged with improper conduct by FA

Bowyer has been charged by the FA for allegedly abusing a referee

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been charged by the FA for allegedly making abusive comments towards the referee during last week's defeat to Swansea.

It is alleged that Bowyer's language - both on the field and in the tunnel area at the end of the match - amounted to improper conduct and questioned the integrity of the match referee.

Bowyer has now been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 and has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond.

Bowyer was unhappy at not being awarded a penalty but, speaking after the match, appeared to accept it as "one of those things".

"Referees have the hardest job in the world, I think," Bowyer said in his news conference.

"If he'd have given it, their manager would have said it wasn't a penalty. So, I don't know. It's one of those things.

"We didn't get the decision go our way today but big decisions start evening themselves out. A lot of times today 50/50 things we didn't get for whatever reason so it's disappointing, but if we keep working like that and playing like that, we'll be okay."