Charlton's team of the decade

Johnnie Jackson played for Charlton from 2010 to 2018 and is now assistant to Lee Bowyer at the club

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Charlton fan Martin Adkins from SE7 Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Ben Hamer

Brilliant in our title-winning season, conceding less than 30 goals - just shading current goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Right-back: Chris Solly

Mr Dependable. Has been at club for most of the decade and never lets you down. Solid and a great leader.

Centre-back: Patrick Bauer

Bauer is not only a rock-solid defender but also a good on the ball and very good leader at the back. He is especially loved because he scored Charlton's late winner against Sunderland at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Centre-back: Joe Gomez

An absolute Rolls Royce of a player straight out of the Charlton academy. Sold to Liverpool at the age of 18 for peanuts in 2015 and now an England international. I'm really not surprised he has gone on to achieve bigger and better things. He was that good.

Left-back: Rhoys Wiggins

Another player phenomenal in our 2012 League One title-winning team. A great all-round full-back who could defend and attack at will.

Right-midfield: Johann Berg Gudmundsson

No one had heard of Gudmunssen before we signed him. The Iceland international midfielder came into the team in summer 2014 and hit the ground running. Scorer of some spectacular goals for Charlton and also had plenty of assists.

Central midfield: Alou Diarra

Diarra was only with us for a couple of season but what a player. In and out of possession in that defensive midfield role, he was a different class.

Central midfield: Johnnie Jackson

What a player. He scored goals. Was an absolute leader. Was loved by the fans. I would be lynched if I didn't put him in the team. He 100 per cent deserves it.

Left-midfield: Ademola Lookman

Lookman was another player from the Charlton academy conveyor belt. An exciting player who had you on the edge of seat. Quick. Scorer of goals. He absolutely terrified defences.

Striker: Lyle Taylor

A proven goal scorer who gelled the whole team together in the League One promotion season. Scored over 20 goals and was main reason why we went up.

Striker: Yann Kermorgant

Kermorgant was he ultimate leader of the line. Had just about everything. He was brilliant in the air. Brilliant on deck and he scored goals. Another player you just couldn't leave out of team of the decade.