Conor Washington: Charlton striker ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers through injury

Conor Washington was substituted during Charlton's 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday; Northern Ireland have called up Linfield striker Shayne Lavery and Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes for games against Italy, the United States and Bulgaria

Monday 22 March 2021 15:04, UK

Image: Conor Washington has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's March triple-header

Conor Washington has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria through injury.

Washington was substituted during Charlton's 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday.

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins had told the club's website the striker had "a problem with his hamstring or lower back".

Washington, who has four goals in 29 appearances for Northern Ireland, was one of six forwards named in Ian Baraclough's 26-man squad for this month's international triple header.

Image: Washington was injured during Charlton's game with AFC Wimbledon

Northern Ireland have since called up Linfield striker Shayne Lavery and Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes.

Meanwhile, Liam Boyce is expected to be a late arrival into camp as he awaits the birth of his second child.

Image: Linfield's Shayne Lavery has been called up

That could give an early opportunity to Accrington's Dion Charles after the 25-year-old was handed his first senior call-up.

Northern Ireland face Italy in Parma on Thursday before returning to Windsor Park for a friendly against the United States on Sunday.

They play their second World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at home on March 31.

