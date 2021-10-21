Nigel Adkins: Charlton confirm departure of manager after seven months in charge

Charlton have confirmed the departure of manager Nigel Adkins after seven months in charge.

The League One side are currently 22nd in the table, having won just two of their first 13 games.

They suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Accrington Stanley in Adkins's last game in charge on Tuesday.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard told Charlton's website: "Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to carry that form into this season.

Charlton Athletic can confirm the departure of Nigel Adkins as the club’s Manager.



🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 21, 2021

"I'd like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club. We are all disappointed that it hasn't worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future."

The club confirmed Johnnie Jackson will take the role of caretaker manager and he will be assisted by Jason Euell.

After Adkins took over on a two-and-a-half-year contract last March Charlton lost only one of 10 games to end the season, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot to Oxford United, who had the superior goal difference.

However, this season, they have lost eight of 13 games across all competitions and are struggling in the relegation places.

Their next game is away against fourth-place Sunderland on Saturday.