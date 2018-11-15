Samir Nasri to train with West Ham in bid to prove fitness

Samir Nasri has been a free agent since leaving Antalyaspor in January

Samir Nasri will train with West Ham in a bid to prove his fitness as he attempts to win a contract with the club, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that the proposed deal to sign the ex-Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder on a six-month contact, with wages thought to be around £80,000-per-week, was in doubt, but the club will now give him a chance.

The 31-year-old former France international underwent a medical on Monday, but West Ham are worried about how long it will take him to reach the required fitness levels to play in the Premier League after 18 months out.

Nasri was banned from football for breaching World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules in 2016 after he visited an intravenous treatment centre in Los Angeles, but he can play again from January 1.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign the free agent, who he deployed to great effect during their time together at City, and he has been free to train with the squad since the beginning of November.

His last competitive appearance came for Antalyaspor on November 26 last year.