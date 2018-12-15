Manuel Pellegrini targets top-six finish after win at Fulham

2:44 Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham gave a strong, clinical performance following their 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham gave a strong, clinical performance following their 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Manuel Pellegrini has set his sights on a top-six finish after West Ham claimed a fourth straight win at Fulham.

Pellegrini's West Ham tenure started with four straight Premier League defeats but Saturday's 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage has seen the Chilean complete a remarkable turnaround.

They have now won four on the trot for the first time since February 2014 and lie just two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with a kind-looking festive fixture list still to come.

"We are very happy, to win four in a row is not easy in the Premier League," said Pellegrini.

"We didn't create too many chances but we scored the chances and we defended very well, especially in the second half.

"Is sixth place a target? It's more of a target than when we started with not one point from the first 12, it's very unexpected to be just two points from a European spot.

"We are talking about what is happening in the upper parts of the table and not at the bottom, I think that is the change of target for this season.

"The first five teams have a lot of points but we will try to continue winning and see where our spot is in the table."