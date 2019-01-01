Manuel Pellegrini calls for West Ham to get back to old self

1:15 Manuel Pellegrini has urged his West Ham side to get back to their old selves and recover from defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor Manuel Pellegrini has urged his West Ham side to get back to their old selves and recover from defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor

Manuel Pellegrini hopes his West Ham side quickly get back to the team who picked up five victories from seven games in December.

The Hammers manager was reflective following his side's year-ending 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

The loss saw West Ham pass up the opportunity to finish 2018 in the top seven, and Pellegrini admitted his side have struggled playing so many fixtures in quick succession, with the same players.

He said: "When you lose you want to play immediately but when you have played so many games with the same players, in this case 15 or 16 players - with Diangana, (Xande) Silva and (Conor) Coventry we had three players from the young team - you want to have a little bit more days to recover.

The Hammers finished 2018 with a 2-0 defeat away at Burnley

"At least from a Sunday to a Wednesday night you have more than 72 hours and I hope the players can do it.

We play seven games in December we won five, we lost two of them.

"Now we need to try to recover immediately from this defeat, we need to continue adding points. We play now at home to Brighton which will be also difficult but I hope we will see the team we saw [in] all the other games."

2:58 Highlights from Burnley's win over West Ham Highlights from Burnley's win over West Ham

The Hammers return to action against Brighton on Wednesday, January 2, though Pellegrini admitted the team are still likely to be without striker Javier Hernandez.

"Javier had a muscle injury in the last game we play at home against Watford, he needs at least 10 days more to recover," Pellegrini said.