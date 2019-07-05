Samir Nasri signs for Anderlecht on free transfer

Samir Nasri completes a move to Anderleht after six months at West Ham

Anderlecht have completed the signing of Samir Nasri on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old will now join up with former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who took over as player-manager of the Belgian side in May.

Nasri was released by West Ham at the end of last season following an injury-ridden spell at the London Stadium, where he made just five Premier League appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side, after joining on a free transfer in January.

Nasri said: "I received a number of great offers, but in the end I chose RSC Anderlecht with a great deal of conviction. I absolutely want to help Vincent and the club to succeed in their set-up.

"Vincent Kompany was my team-mate at City between 2011 and 2017. I know him through and through and know which project he has in mind with Anderlecht.

"Together with him and the entire team I want to do everything to make this a success."

In February 2018, Nasri was given a six-month ban after receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

3:51 The Transfer Show rounds up all the latest deals at every Premier League club The Transfer Show rounds up all the latest deals at every Premier League club

The ban was later increased to 18 months following an appeal against the original sanction by UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Nasri joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and went on to win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

Anderlecht are also in talks to sign City defender Philippe Sandler on loan.

