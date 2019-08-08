West Ham sign Albian Ajeti from Basel on four-year deal

Albian Ajeti scored 15 goals in 35 games for Basel last season and has seven caps for Switzerland

West Ham have signed Basel striker Albian Ajeti on an initial four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Switzerland international scored 15 goals in 35 games for Basel last season and has seven caps for his country.

Previously linked with a move to Championship side West Brom, Ajeti's contract includes an option to extend for another two seasons.

On the transfer, Ajeti said: "I'm very excited to be here. It is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.

"Once I felt West Ham's interest, I didn't have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family."

The forward becomes the sixth player to join the Hammers this summer, following Goncalo Cardoso, Pablo Fornals, Sebastien Haller, David Martin and Roberto.

