West Ham's Jack Wilshere and Lukasz Fabianski fit to face Manchester City

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Jack Wilshere and Lukasz Fabianski are both fit to face Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Fabianksi had undergone an MRI scan on a groin problem he picked up earlier this pre-season and Wilshere made just four league starts last season after surgery to his ankle.

However, the Hammers boss did confirm that club captain Mark Noble would miss the game after picking up a dead leg in pre-season.

He said: "Mark is still injured and won't be fit. All the other players, they don't have a problem. All the other players are fit.

"We have Jack Wilshere coming back. Hopefully, he will have a normal year.

"We also have [Andriy] Yarmolenko, who was a player we missed a lot last year."

Pellegrini also revealed that he's content with the club's business after the addition of Albian Ajeti from Basel on Deadline Day.

He said: "We have done all that we needed to do. I think [all our business] is done.

Ajeti scored 15 goals in 35 games for Basel last season and has seven caps for his country

"We lost three strikers from last year's squad, so [Ajeti] is a good striker to compete with Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], [Michail] Antonio and [Sebastien] Haller for that position.

"I'm happy because we have completed the squad in the way we wanted. We have two players in each position and the best way is to have competition."

