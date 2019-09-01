West Ham in talks to sell Javier Hernandez to Sevilla

Javier Hernandez could be set to leave West Ham before the close of the European deadline

West Ham are in talks with Sevilla over the sale of striker Javier Hernandez, Sky Sports News understands.

The Mexico International has 10 months remaining on his current contract at the London Stadium.

Any deal that sees Hernandez leave West Ham would free up money for a possible arrival in January or next summer.

Hernandez, who was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Norwich, admitted earlier this summer he would be allowed to leave West Ham before the close of the transfer window.

5:24 Manuel Pellegrini was pleased with the amount of chances created by his side in their 2-0 win over Norwich. Manuel Pellegrini was pleased with the amount of chances created by his side in their 2-0 win over Norwich.

He said: "I have an agent in Mexico, He is the one more involved. He is Spanish so has more connections here. He's searching for a club, if we can move.

"If not I will stay with West Ham easy, happy. I have one year left, but West Ham and I have decided it would just be easier to go."

Hernandez joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 under the management of Slaven Bilic and has since scored 17 goals in 63 matches for the club.

Should West Ham allow Hernandez to go?

Manuel Pellegrini's favoured formation of 4-2-3-1 currently sees club-record signing Sebastien Haller occupying the striking role.

But, with forward Michail Antonio set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Hernandez's departure would leave young Albian Ajeti as the only back-up for Haller.

Hernandez is already off the mark this season having netted in the 1-1 draw at Brighton and his departure may be seen as a slight risk.

But Haller has started the season in great form and, having scored three goals in four matches, West Ham will be hoping the French frontman will continue in the same vein, ensuring Hernandez is not missed.