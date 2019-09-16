Robert Snodgrass targets win at Aston Villa as Manuel Pellegrini backs Declan Rice

Snodgrass: "It was a bitterly disappointing few results for us"

West Ham duo Robert Snodgrass and Declan Rice endured a tough time on international duty, but the pair will back in Premier League action on Monday night.

Scotland lost both their European Qualifiers to Russia and Belgium, the 4-0 defeat to the latter was the first time Snodgrass had played for Scotland since losing to the same opposition by the same score a year ago.

"It was a bitterly disappointing few results for us personally," said Snodgrass.

"It was my first start in a long time for Scotland, and to get beat the way we did...

"We switched off at vital times and when they've got the likes of [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Romelu] Lukaku and [Dries] Mertens in the side they can cause you problems and that's what they done."

Snodgrass is keen to focus on the challenge ahead, namely a trip to one of his former clubs, Aston Villa, in front of the Sky cameras on Monday Night Football.

"We want to try and win the game at Aston Villa as, to keep on progressing, we need to keep on winning football matches and need to bring different ideas to break these sorts of teams down.

"Aston Villa are a very good side. I've watched them a lot this season because of the fact I've been there and kept in touch with some of their players and staff, and we'll need to be at our very best to get a result."

Snodgrass' West Ham team-mate Declan Rice has also been facing a tough time on the international stage after he received death threats for choosing to play for England over the Republic of Ireland.

He also came in for some criticism for his defensive error which contributed to Kosovo's second goal against England in Tuesday's European Qualifier at St Mary's.

Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini is confident Rice has the mentality to take everything in his stride and flourish for the national side: "Declan is a very young player, he is improving in every game he plays," said Pellegrini.

"He is only 20 years old and I think with his age it is important he plays for England and it is important for him the way he can demonstrate how he works.

"You can expect these mistakes for any kind of player. He is improving and for the moment he is doing well in that position.

"If you are 20 years old you always want to play, but we will see if he has any muscle problem. For the moment Declan must continue playing."

"When I took him out of the team last year I told him you need a few more games to work in that position, he always is improving and wants to learn. He always knows what he is doing wrong and what he wants to improve on."

"He has played at the top level for both games [for England] and that will give him confidence."