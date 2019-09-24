West Ham ban fan for 'racist remarks' after video from early 2018-19 season emerges online

West Ham say they have banned for life a supporter filmed making "racist remarks" at a match early in the 2018-19 season and referred them to police.

A video surfaced online on Monday night - seen by Sky Sports News - showing two supporters shouting at others in another section of the Hammers home ground.

The first supporter says: "I'm fat from eating your chicken and chips". Another fan adds: "At least he is f*****g white."

The video has been passed on to the Metropolitan Police.

The Hammers tweeted on Tuesday: "Last night the club was made aware of a disgusting video of a West Ham fan making racist remarks at a match early last season.

"Today, the club handed evidence to the police and banned an individual for life from our stadium. No place for it at our club."

And a subsequent statement read: "West Ham United are disgusted by the contents of a video circulating on social media on Monday evening, filmed near the start of the 2018/19 season.

"We have taken immediate action to identify the offender and have subsequently handed our evidence to the Metropolitan Police. Additionally, the individual concerned will be banned for life from London Stadium.

"The club is unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of abhorrent behaviour. Equality and diversity is at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment."