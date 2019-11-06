West Ham consider recalling Grady Diangana from West Brom loan in January

West Ham United are considering recalling Grady Diangana from his loan at West Bromwich Albion in January, as manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to increase his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Sky Sports News understands there is a clause in the versatile attacking midfielder's loan agreement which allows him to return to the London Stadium in the new year, should West Ham decide they need him.

Michail Antonio's hamstring injury and Felipe Anderson's inconsistency has seen Pablo Fornals play on the wing in recent matches, but Diangana's impressive performances in the Championship have grabbed Pellegrini's attention.

Diangana made 22 appearances for West Ham in all competitions last season

The England U20 international has played 14 games for Albion, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Diangana was involved in both goals in the Baggies' 2-0 win against Stoke on Monday night - his cross was tapped in by Matt Phillips to open the scoring, before winning the penalty Hal Robson-Kanu converted in the second half.

The 21-year-old made 17 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season, after scoring twice in his first team debut against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup.

He signed a new six-year deal with West Ham in January, keeping him at the club until 2025.