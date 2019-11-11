West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to have surgery on fractured collarbone

Manuel Lanzini sustained the injury in West Ham's 3-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini is to have surgery on Monday after fracturing his collarbone against Burnley at the weekend.

The Argentina international had to have oxygen following a collision with Ashley Westwood during added time in the second half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Lanzini was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, captain Mark Noble is set to undergo a scan after spraining an ankle 20 minutes into the game.

West Ham lost 3-0 and slipped to 16th in the table.

They are now without a win in their last six league matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.