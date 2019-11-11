West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to have surgery on fractured collarbone
Last Updated: 11/11/19 10:00am
West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini is to have surgery on Monday after fracturing his collarbone against Burnley at the weekend.
The Argentina international had to have oxygen following a collision with Ashley Westwood during added time in the second half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor.
Lanzini was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and was subsequently taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, captain Mark Noble is set to undergo a scan after spraining an ankle 20 minutes into the game.
West Ham lost 3-0 and slipped to 16th in the table.
They are now without a win in their last six league matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.