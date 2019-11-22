Mark Noble 'loves' Jose Mourinho but West Ham captain is doubt for Tottenham manager's debut

Mark Noble is hopeful he will be able to play against Tottenham

Mark Noble is a big fan of Tottenham's managerial appointment but is a doubt for Jose Mourinho's debut as Spurs manager against West Ham due an ankle knock.

The Hammers skipper says he "loves" Mourinho despite admitting he was shocked to see their London rivals sack Mauricio Pochettino and install the veteran Portuguese as head coach this week.

The Hammers host Spurs in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday and Noble says he is hoping to be available to help spoil the party.

"I thought nothing could shock me in football after all these years, but this week's events in north London have done just that," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I was surprised Mauricio Pochettino was replaced, just a few months after leading Spurs to the Champions League final, and I was surprised again when Jose Mourinho was appointed as his replacement.

"I do think it's a good appointment though. I love Jose Mourinho as a manager and the bottom line for me is his CV and the titles teams have won under his management.

Noble injured his ankle against Burnley and is a doubt for Saturday's derby with Spurs

"I've enjoyed my battles with his teams down the years and we've got the better of them a couple of times, including our win over Manchester United here last season, and I'm obviously hoping we can ruin his debut as Spurs manager too.

"I'm hopeful of playing despite the ankle injury I picked up against Burnley. I thought at the time it could be serious but after all the ice and a scan, it's thankfully not that bad and this is one match I don't want to miss."