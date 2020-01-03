Gedson Fernandes: West Ham in talks with midfielder also linked to Manchester United

West Ham are in talks with Benfica's Gedson Fernandes

West Ham are in talks with Benfica over the signing of midfielder Gedson Fernandes, Sky Sports News understands.

Discussions are underway over a possible 18-month loan deal which would include an option to buy, with David Moyes looking to make his first signing since returning to the club last weekend.

Fernandes, who has also been linked with Manchester United, favours a move to the Premier League and his preferred destination is the London Stadium because of family reasons.

Speculation over West Ham and their potential interest in the 20-year-old peaked on Thursday evening when he added West Ham's 'Irons' emoji to his name on an Instagram post.

His representatives are understood to have already spoken to multiple Premier League clubs about the twice-capped Portugal international.

Fernandes' release clause is £102m but Benfica have conceded they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is reported to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Lyon and AC Milan have made formal offers for the player, who came through Benfica's famed academy system and made his debut for their first team less as a teenager.

