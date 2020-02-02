West Ham correction

On last week's show we had a discussion about West Ham. Following conversations this week between the Sunday Supplement and the club, we apologise for any factual inaccuracies made on the programme.

Recently published accounts show West Ham have invested heavily in the squad since their move to the new stadium with a net spend of £214m in the last four years including club-record signing Sebastien Haller. They have spent over £1.5m on scouts in the past year. They have also invested £10m in the redevelopment of the training grounds at Rush Green and Chadwell Heath.

In response to the claims that the appointment of Stuart Pearce was vetoed by the board, the club say this isn't true.

During the discussion it was remarked that the club had "a culture of everyone's got their hands in the till". This was in reference to the level of commitment of some players and managers and was not a suggestion of illegality in any way. We apologise if this wasn't clear.

It was suggested that during their time in charge of Birmingham City David Gold and David Sullivan presided over no significant investment in St Andrew's. During their time at the club they invested in the redevelopment of the ground including three new stands and 22,000 new seats. As a result St Andrews has been awarded Asset of Community Value Status.

