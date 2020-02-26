Ryan Fredericks: West Ham full-back out for six weeks after shoulder surgery

Ryan Fredericks is facing a spell on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder against Manchester City

West Ham have confirmed that Ryan Fredericks will be out for around six weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder injury.

The full-back damaged ligaments in his right shoulder during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last week.

The 27-year-old underwent an operation on Wednesday afternoon following a specialist consultation and the club say the surgery has been successful.

Ryan Fredericks has made 21 appearances for West Ham this season

Richard Collinge, head of medical services at West Ham, said: "Ryan's surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April."

Fredericks has made 21 appearances for West Ham this season. His side sit 18th in the Premier League ahead of the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

Tomas Soucek joined West Ham on loan in January and had impressed on his three outings for David Moyes' side

Earlier this week the club also confirmed that loan signing Tomas Soucek suffered a low-grade hip injury during the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.