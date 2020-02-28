Jarrod Bowen not West Ham's saviour, says David Moyes

Jarrod Bowen (left) during his West Ham debut against Man City

Jarrod Bowen will not be relied on to be the saviour of West Ham's season, says manager David Moyes.

Bowen was one of three players brought in during the January transfer window as the Hammers prepared for a fight against relegation.

Moyes says it would be unfair to put pressure on a signing who has just moved from the Championship to the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at West Ham in January

West Ham are in the bottom three with 11 matches remaining this season.

Moyes said: "I've got to use my experience. Players like Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka took six months to settle into the Premier League, but others like Tim Cahill made an impact straight away.

"I'll assess Jarrod and see where he is at. I want him to be for the long term. If we are signing a player from Hull and hoping him to be a saviour, I think that's unfair, but he's looking very good and very sharp."

Jeremy Ngakia has deserved praise, according to Moyes

The West Ham boss is pleased with the impact of 19-year-old defender Jeremy Ngakia.

The academy graduate made his debut in the 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on January 29 before making his second appearance against the same opposition on Monday.

He added: "He deserved the praise. He's played against [Sadio] Mane and [Divock] Origi and I think he did a great job on Mane and as well as anyone has done against him this season.

"But like every young player, you've got to show you can take it on and do it regularly.

"We're at a stage where we are trying to do the right things and I have to say young Jez did brilliantly on Monday."

West Ham are at home to Southampton this weekend.