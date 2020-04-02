West Ham's Aaron Cresswell insists return of football not a priority

Aaron Cresswell has reservations against playing games too soon

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell admits the coronavirus pandemic has left him "petrified" for his newborn baby and insists the Premier League should not be forced to return too early.

The football calendar is suspended until April 30, but that is widely expected to get extended when the Premier League clubs meet on Friday.

UEFA said on Wednesday that all domestic leagues should be finished by early August, which is putting pressure on restarting as soon as possible.

But Cresswell, whose daughter was born just before the outbreak of the virus escalated in this country, says football is not a priority.

"At the start, I don't think anyone realised how serious it was," he told the club's official website.

"Here we are four weeks later, football has been suspended again until 30 April, but the most important thing is everyone's health and wellbeing. Football can wait. Simple as that.

"I've got a baby daughter and she is five weeks' old and, I'll be honest, I'm petrified.

"In my opinion, I think there has been a lot of talk about how quick we can get football back, but the main focus should be on people's health and staying indoors.

"Of course, we're all missing it but there is a whole bigger picture than a game of football and I believe once all this has blown over, we can get back up and running.

"None of us know how long we will be out for and we all want to stay in the Premier League, but we cannot rush back just because people say we need to do it in a certain time period to complete the season."