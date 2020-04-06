West Ham 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

Tomas Soucek joined West Ham on loan in January and immediately demonstrated his impressive work rate

From the tireless runner to the best shot converter, we pick out five stats you may not have known about West Ham's 2019/20 season.

Work-rate shift

David Moyes may not have overseen a huge upturn in results since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini - but he certainly has this West Ham side working harder than before.

West Ham's average distance covered per game has gone up 3km under Moyes from 104.9km when Pellegrini was in charge to 107.9km.

Soucek's engine

Would West Ham have been further up the table if January loanee Tomas Soucek had joined last summer? That's impossible to say but what we do know is in his brief stint with the Hammers, Soucek has shown a remarkable engine.

He covered more ground in West Ham's 2-0 defeat at Man City in February than any other West Ham player has this season (13.1km). It was just his second start for the club - and frustratingly he was injured in the following match with Liverpool.

Missing the No1

Lukasz Fabianski's injury caused West Ham defensive problems

Since the start of last season, Lukas Fabianski has made three errors leading to goals in 54 Premier League games played.

When he has been out of the team, his replacements have made a combined three errors leading to goals in 15 appearances. West Ham badly missed their No1 this season - with understudies Roberto and David Martin not covering themselves in glory.

Lanzini's blank

Manuel Lanzini has struggled to find his best form this season and was even booed off in the home defeat to Liverpool a couple of months ago.

And one stat he won't want to be reminded of is he has the most attempts for West Ham this season without scoring (19).

Sharp shooter

Issa Diop has been an unlikely goal scorer for West Ham

Perhaps Lanzini could pick up some finishing tips from centre back Issa Diop? Of West Ham players to score three goals this season, Diop has the best conversion rate at 27.3 per cent.

In fact, of players to have scored a minimum of three goals in the Premier League this season (excluding penalties) only Jamie Vardy (32.2 per cent) and Billy Sharp (30 per cent) have better conversion rates!

Explore more West Ham stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more West Ham stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.