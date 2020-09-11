James Tarkowski: David Moyes says West Ham unable to pay £50m for Burnley defender

West Ham have had two bids rejected by Burnley for defender James Tarkowski

David Moyes is unsure if West Ham will return with a third bid for James Tarkowski and admits the Hammers are unlikely to pay £50m for the Burnley defender.

Burnley rejected a second bid of £30m from West Ham for the England international on Thursday.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said earlier this week that the Clarets are under no pressure to sell and Moyes is unsure if West Ham will be able to meet their asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £50m.

When asked if that would be too much for West Ham to pay, Moyes said: "I would have to say so, in this market and this window it would.

"I think we've all taken a little bit of a knock from the COVID-19 situation, we certainly have, and because of that it would make it difficult.

"But we're trying to get good players and bring in players that will improve the squad. We're not going to just pick willy-nilly, I want to try and pick ones that I want.

"If Burnley say no and Sean says no then I totally respect that decision. But yes, we have made a couple of offers for him."

Moyes admits he is unsure if the West Ham board will return with an improved bid for Tarkowski, who has also been heavily linked with Leicester City.

"I don't know. I think it's a decision for the board to see if they think it's right," added Moyes.

"We have a limit where we feel as though we can't go much further, and they have a price that they probably think they can accept.

"I don't know if we're close to that or not to be honest."

