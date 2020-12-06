Women's Super League: Chelsea extend unbeaten home run as fans return

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as Chelsea held on for a 3-2 win at home to West Ham as the Women's Super League welcomed back fans for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fran Kirby assisted two of the striker's goals, with the first coming after 15 minutes. Kirby's low, driven cross into the box was tapped in by Kerr past fellow Australian Mackenzie Arnold.

West Ham grabbed an equaliser when Rachel Daly got on the end of Canadian team-mate Adriana Leon's cross a minute into the second half.

Emma Hayes' side went ahead for the second time 10 minutes later as record signing Pernille Harder's looping cross was pushed away by Arnold, only for Kerr to score on the rebound.

Image: Kerr scores Chelsea's second goal

The NWSL and W-League's all-time top goalscorer Kerr completed her hat-trick in the 68th minute, slotting home from six yards once again from Kirby's pinpoint low pass.

Kerr ran into a defender as she wheeled away in celebration and was immediately substituted.

West Ham substitute Alisha Lehmann made an immediate impact as her pressure resulted in an own goal from Chelsea captain Magdalena Erikkson to make it 3-2 but Chelsea held on.

Chelsea are now 12 games unbeaten at home - a new WSL record - and closed the gap on current leaders Manchester United to three points with a game in hand.

What the managers said...

Image: Fans returned for Chelsea's WSL win against West Ham

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "In terms of the hat-trick, I want to talk about the amount of running players are doing around her to help with that, especially Beth England who made a lot of selfless decisions today. The same with Fran, who made just as many selfless decisions."

West Ham interim head coach Billy Stewart: "I'm pleased Rachel scored on her birthday, it's just a shame we didn't have 11 birthdays today, we would have won 11-3!

"I thought we were in the game right until the last second. Getting a goal with the last kick of the game pretty much shows the standard of the club. "I told the players (at half-time) to keep believing in themselves. We had a game-plan and we stuck to that. But sometimes we held onto the ball for too long, and you can't do that with Chelsea's attacking five players."