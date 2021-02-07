Tomas Soucek: West Ham appeal red card shown to midfielder against Fulham

West Ham have appealed against the red card shown to Tomas Soucek in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Soucek was controversially sent off by referee Mike Dean after his elbow made contact with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's face as the pair prepared for a West Ham free-kick.

Dean showed a straight red card to Soucek after consulting the pitchside monitor, after being invited to do so by VAR official Lee Mason, despite there appearing to be no intent behind the contact.

West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt "embarrassed" for Dean is his post-match comments, and the Premier League club have confirmed they will appeal the decision.

"West Ham United have submitted notice to The Football Association to appeal the red card Tomas Soucek was shown in Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham," read a club statement.

"The Czech midfielder was sent-off in added time at the end of the second half after coming into contact with Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"Referee Mike Dean was asked to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor by VAR official Lee Mason and decreed that the No 28's actions constituted violent conduct.

"The appeal against Soucek's red card will now be reviewed by an independent regulatory commission at the Football Association."

