Fabian Balbuena: West Ham defender's red card against Chelsea overturned on appeal

West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena's red card in Saturday's Premier League defeat against Chelsea has been overturned on appeal.

Balbuena was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he caught Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell with his studs as he cleared the ball upfield.

Kavanagh did not initially blow for a foul but the incident was brought to his attention by VAR.

The official reviewed the footage on the pitchside monitor and then decided to show a straight red card to the Paraguayan centre-back.

Hammers manager David Moyes called the decision "rank, rotten" after his side's 1-0 defeat by their top-four rivals.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes said: "I think it's a decision made by somebody who's never played the game. I don't know where Fabi Balbuena is supposed to plant his foot.

"If they do think that, you'll look at the one a few minutes later, with Coufal and Rudiger, a similar challenge, but they never did anything about it.

"I don't know how it's a red card. I don't know where he's supposed to plant his foot. I don't think for one minute there's a bit of malice in that. I thought it was a rubbish decision."

In his post-match press conference, Moyes added: "The big thing for me is it's just a really rank, rotten decision. And it shouldn't have been given.

"I just thought it was a really poor decision. I don't know who stopped the game, I thought it was supposed to be clear and obvious.

1:51 West Ham manager David Moyes claimed the decision to send off Fabian Balbuena was a decision made by somebody who doesn't understand the game of football.

"The players cleared it, and planted his foot. Obviously we don't want it to be planted in another player's leg, but where else can he put his foot.

"It's not a red card. Chilwell got up after rolling about and then crossed the ball in the box, so it couldn't have been too bad.

"I think the refs in this country are really good, and I don't think they're refereeing the game as they should be, and that's only coming from the top.

"I can understand the referee making the mistake, but somebody looking that at on a screen and seeing that as a red card, and then the refereeing agreeing, I find that incredible. It's so bad, so bad.

"But that's the world we're in. If it's going to be no contact it's going to be no fun, the sport will be poor. The referees can change it. They're the only people who can stand up and do it, but whoever they're taking their orders from, it's not very good."