Jesse Lingard: On-loan West Ham forward wins April's Premier League Player of the Month award

West Ham forward Jesse Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, has been named April's Premier League Player of the Month.

The 28-year-old scored four goals in four league games last month, taking his tally to nine for the season since joining West Ham on loan at the start of February.

Lingard had not played a minute of Premier League football this season prior to his Manchester United exit, but has been directly involved in 12 goals since his arrival at West Ham.

Only Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho posts better figures.

Premier League goal involvements since Lingard's arrival (Feb 3) Player Goals Assists Goal involvements Kelechi Iheanacho 11 2 13 Jesse Lingard 9 3 12 Harry Kane 9 2 11 Chris Wood 8 3 11 Gareth Bale 8 2 10

Lingard: I came close to 'timeout' from football

The transformation has seen Lingard win back his England place for the first time in two years - ahead of this summer's Euros.

Lingard, who was a regular starter for England at the 2018 World Cup, recently revealed he came close to taking a 'timeout' from football during lockdown, as he battled mental health issues and his mother's depression.

"I was going into games happy sitting on the bench, and that's not me," he said. "My mind wasn't there, I wasn't focused at all."

He added: "I opened up to United and told them what I was going through, what my mum was going through, and they're always there to help.

"I've had other doctors that have helped which has been brilliant and, during the lockdown, I got my head together.

"I feel lockdown has transitioned me in a way. I watch my old games back, the World Cup games and the old games I used to play, and I think, 'yeah, that's the real Jesse Lingard'."