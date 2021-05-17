Paul Konchesky named West Ham Women assistant manager

Paul Konchesky has been appointed as West Ham Women assistant manager.
The former Hammers full-back, who had been working with the club's academy since 2017, will be number two to Olli Harder for the 2021-22 season, having already provided him with assistance after the New Zealander took charge of the women's team in December.
Konchesky told the club's website: "I'm really happy to be joining up with West Ham United Women.
"It's been different for me because I've been helping Olli out over the last five months since his arrival. I've had the chance to get to know the environment and how everything works, and I've really enjoyed it.
"When the opportunity came through from Olli to be his assistant manager, it was a no-brainer for me to work in a top league with some great players in a first-team environment.
"This is a new and exciting opportunity for myself, and I'm really excited to get going."
West Ham finished ninth in the Women's Super League last season.
Konchesky had a two-year spell as a West Ham player from 2005 and 2007, which included scoring in the 2006 FA Cup final that they lost on penalties to Liverpool after a 3-3 draw.
The 40-year-old also played for Charlton, Tottenham, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester, and won two England caps.