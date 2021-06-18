West Ham: Premier League club appoint Nicole Farley as club's first female coach

Nicole Farley has worked in both men's and women's development football at clubs including LA Galaxy, Reading, Arsenal and Chelsea; "West Ham is a real club, with open arms and an open mindset. I feel like I'm in it and just ready to go now," she said

By PA Media

Friday 18 June 2021 14:18, UK

Nicole Farley. Picture credit: West Ham United
Image: Nicole Farley says West Ham is a club with "an open mindset". Picture credit: West Ham

West Ham have announced the appointment of Nicole Farley as the club's first female coach.

Farley - who has worked in both men's and women's development football at clubs including LA Galaxy, Reading, Arsenal and Chelsea - applied for the role in West Ham's academy through the Premier League's Coach Inclusion & Diversity Scheme.

"My first impressions of the academy have been absolutely fantastic in terms of it having such a family feel," Farley told the club's official website.

"West Ham is a real club, with open arms and an open mindset. I feel like I'm in it and just ready to go now.

"There are so many passionate people here, so many passionate coaches with great backgrounds, and we're all in one mixing pot together.

Trending

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League - London Stadium A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021.

"When you walk around, you think 'that's that pro player I know', but there's no ego. I like that I'm just 'coach Nicole' here.

"For a club of this calibre to present this opportunity, it's great in bridging that gap. That's why I want to be promoting equality, diversity and inclusion - because I know I have quality. I can perform and I'm a coach ready to learn, but also deliver the best."

Also See:

The Hammers also recently appointed Elliot Whitely as an academy coach via the Football Association's Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic/female coaching programme.

Win £200,000 with Super 6!

Win £200,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £200,000 on Friday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Stream Live with NOW

Get Sky Sports