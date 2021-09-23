Back West Ham, Arsenal and Burnley to land the odds in 12/1 treble - Jones Knows

Fancy a punt this weekend? Well, Jones Knows has got you covered. Our in-form tipster has got four bets to consider at some juicy prices.

How did we do last time?

Nothing lost. Nothing gained.

Pep Guardiola decided to give centre-forward Ferran Torres a rest for the Southampton clash, meaning our punt on him to score a header at 25/1 with Sky Bet became a non-runner or voided. So, stakes were returned.

It was a low key weekend in truth, with not much jumping out at me. That isn't the case seven days on. I've got bets galore on my radar. Four in total to officially tip up with five points scattered across the punting plan.

But, remember, every Premier League game is also previewed via my prediction column.

Read on here for my main bets this weekend....

P+L = +23

West Ham did the double over Leeds last season and are perfectly suited to beating a Marcelo Bielsa led team. Leeds can be exposed when faced with dominant teams from set plays and ones that counter-attack clinically. The Hammers excel in both departments and are begging to be backed for the away win.

Hopefully come 5pm on Saturday, Burnley will have also grabbed a positive result at Leicester. The Foxes have lost three of their last four Premier League games, have had the fewest shots on goal of any team this season (43) and historically do struggle when tasked with having more possession than their opponent with counter-attack opportunities in short supply. Under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester have had at least 55 per cent possession in 50 Premier League games but have failed to win 26 of those matches. Sean Dyche's boys can add to that statistic by avoiding defeat.

The treble could then roll on to Arsenal on Sunday. Three wins across all competitions without conceding certainly has put a spring in the step of everyone around the club and has got me firmly in the camp of wanting to back them at the prices available this weekend at home to Spurs. Meanwhile, Tottenham can count themselves lucky to have nine points on the board. An expected goals figure of just 4.42 is the worst in the Premier League and points to a clear problem with their ability to create chances.

It's most certainly worth jumping on the big price for this West Ham punt.

David Moyes' men will arrive at Elland Road refreshed after resting key players in midweek and also in good spirits following the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, which has backed up a strong start to the Premier League campaign. Meanwhile, Leeds are still finding the right balance in their unique style of play this season. Taking just three points from their opening five games is their worst start to a Premier League campaign but Bielsa won't be changing for anyone - this will be a bonkers encounter full of space and goalmouth action. And Leeds won't be helped by missing Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford, Raphina and Jack Harrison.

Brentford

Liverpool Saturday 25th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

This a lovely bet to sit back and cheer on during the 5.30pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

In their last 14 Premier League matches, Liverpool - full of verve and energy - have averaged 21.36 shots per 90 minutes in that period. This season, they are working at a 25 shots per 90 minutes ratio with 125 being posted in their five games. They are just the second side since 2003/04 to have 100+ shots in their opening five games of a season - with Chelsea having 138 in 2009/10.

To give you a flavour of the value being offered here, Liverpool have had 16 or more shots in 13 of their last 14 Premier League encounters. Let's not forget, Brentford are a newly promoted team and - naturally - there's going to be plenty of fear factor on show, taking on one of the best teams in Europe.

Yes, they have restricted teams like Brighton, Aston Villa and Wolves to minimal efforts on goal but this is Liverpool we're talking about. Jurgen Klopp's men are a different level and a relentless beast in terms of suffocating teams when going forward. I'd be very surprised if they don't clear the 16 or more shots line and punters should also respect the 21+ (11/2 with Sky Bet) and 25+ (22/1 with Sky Bet). That 22/1 line would have won in three of Liverpool's five Premier League fixtures this season.

The Emirates stage is firmly set for Emile Smith Rowe to showcase his talent on Super Sunday - he is a huge price in the various goalscorer markets considering the positions he's taken up this season in a very advanced role off the main striker for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has been one of the shoots of hope for Arsenal this campaign and could quickly become their main dangerman across all markets if finding a bit of form in front of goal. He has yet to command respect in the goalscorer markets, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking up a huge chunk of the percentages. To my eye, his overall sharpness in and around the box is nowhere near the electric levels we have been accustomed to seeing. Meanwhile, Smith Rowe has posted an expected goals figure of 0.68 this season from his seven shots.

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 26th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

A continuation of these types of numbers should result in Smith Rowe troubling the scorers at regular intervals this season. And confidence should be flowing a bit more after opening his account for the season off the bench against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. His prices of 12/1 to score first and 9/2 anytime are worth following. As is the 7/1 for Arsenal to win with him scoring in the match.