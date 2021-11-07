West Ham suspend two supporters as police investigate antisemitic chant

A video emerged on social media on Thursday appearing to show West Ham fans on a flight to Belgium singing an antisemitic song at a Jewish passenger; 55-year-old and a 26-year have been arrested; David Moyes said: "There's no room for discrimination anywhere"

West Ham have suspended two supporters arrested for alleged antisemitism from attending matches while the police continue an investigation.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday after social media footage emerged appearing to show West Ham supporters singing an antisemitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.

Essex Police subsequently arrested a 26-year-old man, also on suspicion of committing a hate crime. Both men have since been released on bail until December 1.

The video emerged on Thursday, and appeared to show supporters on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song as the man walked down the aisle to take his seat.

The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in a Europa League tie, which ended 2-2.

David Moyes, the West Ham manager, has condemned the footage of the fans singing the chant.

Moyes, who marked his 1,000th game as a manager with the draw at Genk that sealed the Hammers' qualification from the group stage of the Europa League, said: "I have to say first of all that I don't see our football club being like that. We are a diverse football club. There's no room for discrimination anywhere.

"I'm really disappointed to hear about it. I'm sure it's only individuals and not a big section of supporters. I'm just sorry to hear about it.

Image: David Moyes condemned the behaviour of the individuals on the flight

"I want this football club to be recognised for having a really good football team. I want this football club to be recognised as being a great club in London and well respected.

"We have incredible supporters who follow us home and away but I don't want any labels connected to this whatsoever - discrimination or racism, none at all. We don't want to be associated with supporters like this. I want us to fully move on from this."

West Ham condemned the video on Thursday night and vowed to punish any supporters identified with an indefinite ban.

A club spokesperson said: "West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

"The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

"We continue to be unequivocal in our stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."

