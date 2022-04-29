West Ham investigating alleged attack on two German commentators during Frankfurt Europa League semi-final

It is claimed that German journalists Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier - who work for a station called Hessischer Rundfunk - were attacked while they were on air; the reported incident took place in the first half; West Ham have vowed to hand out lifetime fan bans after the incident

West Ham are investigating allegations two German commentators were attacked during Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is claimed that German journalists Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier - who work for a station called Hessischer Rundfunk - were attacked while they were on air.

The reported incident is believed to have taken place after Michail Antonio had equalised for the home side in the 21st minute. West Ham say any fan identified will be given an indefinite ban.

Broadcaster Hofmeister tweeted on Thursday night: "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

A West Ham spokesperson said: "The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender. In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

"They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour."

West Ham were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the last-four clash, with Frankfurt taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff. Antonio equalised for David Moyes' side mid-way through the first half but Daichi Kamada put the German side back in front after half-time.

The Hammers were inches away from a last-gasp equaliser but Jarrod Bowen's acrobatic effort could only come off the bar - leaving Moyes' side with a deficit to overcome in next Thursday's second leg in Germany.