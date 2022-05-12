Two West Ham supporters charged with racially aggravated harassment on board a Ryanair flight in November ask for case to be thrown out as they say court has no jurisdiction over the incident; fans accused of aiming antisemitic abuse at fellow passenger wearing Orthodox Jewish dress

West Ham supporters charged with racially abusing Jewish man on flight ask for case to be dismissed

Two West Ham supporters who have been charged with racially aggravated harassment have asked for their case to be thrown out.

Lee Carey, 55, and Jak Bruce, 31, deny a public order offence after being accused of singing an antisemitic song at a fellow passenger who was wearing Orthodox Jewish dress on a Ryanair flight from Stansted to Eindhoven.

The pair were travelling to Belgium to watch West Ham's Europa League tie away to Genk on November 4, which ended 2-2.

Carey and Bruce appeared via video link at Chelmsford Crown Court with their two counsel on Thursday, where they made a joint submission for the case to be dismissed.

The duo's counsel both argued the court has no jurisdiction over the incident under the Civil Aviation Act.

The case has now been adjourned until May 17 while the Crown Prosecution Service considers the request.

