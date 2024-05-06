David Moyes to leave West Ham with ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui set to replace him as manager

David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui set to replace him.

Moyes leaves his role as manager at the London Stadium "by mutual consent" when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

The Hammers have the recruitment process for Moyes' successor had begun and they would make no further comment on the matter until the new appointment was confirmed.

However, it is understood West Ham's agreement with Lopetegui will see him take over as a head coach, as opposed to the role Moyes held as manager.

West Ham's remaining fixtures... May 11: Luton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 19: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

Moyes: I leave West Ham in a stronger place than when I returned

Moyes guided West Ham to their first European trophy since 1965 when they beat Fiorentina to lift the Europa Conference League last season.

This campaign, West Ham reached the Europa League quarter-finals and are currently ninth in the Premier League.

Moyes said: "I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019. When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

"After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June - the club's first major trophy in 43 years.

"I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years. I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club."

Sullivan: Announcement allows Moyes the send-off he deserves

West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager.

"David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role. David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes - he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future.

"By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday."

Carra: Moyes West Ham's best manager Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher:



“It’s a great decision for everybody. It gives the West Ham fans the chance at the last home game to really send him off with a salute that he thoroughly deserves.



“You’ve got to go back to 1980 under John Lyall when they won the FA Cup and got them to third in 1986. You think about how long ago that is, he’s been West Ham’s best manager.



“To win a European trophy is pretty special. He deserved that for his managerial career, not just what he’s done at West Ham, he’s been a top Premier League manager.



“He’ll be back in the Premier League soon enough, next season or the year after, because he knows how to navigate a season.



“I can understand some of the frustration from the supporters with the style of football at times but results-wise, he’s done a brilliant job.”

Lopetegui set to come in at West Ham

With Lopetegui set to arrive in east London, he will work closely with technical director Tim Steidten - who will have more control over the recruitment.

When Moyes was reappointed in 2019, it was under the proviso that he would have a big say in recruitment and transfers.

But with Steidten's appointment last summer, West Ham are moving towards a more European-based model.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"West Ham have got to be careful what they wish for. Moyes has pulled up trees there, won a European trophy. Solid seventh, eighth, ninth, top half of the table again.

"I'm not saying it'll happen overnight, what happened to Charlton, but I remember many years ago when I played their fans were asking to get rid of Alan Curbishley, saying it was boring, middle of the table, they wanted to kick on.

"They've never been seen since. This manager is top, top drawer. They won a European trophy! It's just madness.

"I wouldn't have got rid of him in a month of Sundays. You'll get West Ham fans coming back, saying this and that, throwing every stat in the world. But I'll just throw you the biggest stat of them all. He. Won. You. A. Trophy.

"I don't care all about this entertaining football, we don't play that well, we should be doing better with these players. They won a trophy! You look at Arsenal, they're unbelievable and they could end up with nothing."

Highs and lows of Moyes at West Ham The news brings an end to Moyes' second spell as West Ham manager. His first stint lasted just six months, between November 2017 and May 2018. It was agreed that he would only sign a contract until the end of that season, with the club not taking up the option of extending the deal.



Tasked with keeping the Hammers in the Premier League, the Scot guided them out of the relegation zone to a 13th-place finish - and safety with two games to spare.



The 61-year-old returned to the London Stadium on an initial 18-month contract in December 2019 and once more successfully led the club to Premier League safety in a campaign disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a three-month postponement to football in March 2020.



In the first full season of his second spell, the Irons won a record 19 Premier League games to finish in sixth and qualify for the Europa League group stage.



The following campaign, Moyes took West Ham to the Europa League semi-finals, defeating Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sevilla and Lyon before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.



Seventh spot in the Premier League ensured they qualified for the Europa Conference League, where a record ten-match winning run helped Moyes lead the Hammers to a first piece of major silverware in 43 years, defeating Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague to lift the Conference League trophy.



That success ensured West Ham qualified for the Europa League this term, where they were eventually eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals. With the Scot out of contract at the end of the season, he had refused to discuss his future until after their final game at Manchester City on May 19.



But after West Ham were thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea to effectively end their slim hopes of earning European qualification for a fourth straight season, they now sit ninth in the Premier League table with two games to go.

Warnock: Classless from West Ham

Speaking before Moyes' departure, former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock told Sky Sports News:

"Show some class, West Ham.

"If you're going around trying to find other managers and you've sounded someone out and agreed a deal with them, then get rid of David Moyes and tell him his time's up.

"At least show him some respect, don't put the pressure on him to make a decision. It's really classless from West Ham."

'Lopetegui deal could now move quickly'

Image: Lopetegui has previously managed at Wolves, Real Madrid and Sevilla

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"West Ham have moved swiftly in announcing Moyes will be leaving at the end of his contract.

"There's been discussions and an agreement reached there and you'd think a club like West Ham, with the people they have on their board and the people they have working behind the scenes, that discussions are well advanced on a successor.

"I would not have thought we'd have had this announcement if a deal with a new manager hadn't been agreed.

"We know a deal has been agreed in principle with Lopetegui and we expect that will now move quickly, especially with the interest in him from around Europe as well.

"If West Ham feel they have got someone they want, the calibre of manager they want and the model and structure they want going forward, why hand around."

'Lopetegui an exciting appointment for West Ham' Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher:



“He was fantastic at Wolves, he did a brilliant job. I thought we’d see him in the Premier League sooner, certainly earlier than what we’re going to see next season.



“He’s managed Real Madrid and Spain, had great success with other clubs as well, it’s a really good appointment, a really exciting one for West Ham.”

Speaking to Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan in December, Lopetegui explained why he feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League and revealed he has met the PFA, LMA and PGMOL during his time off in a bid to prepare himself for a return to England's top division.

"It's why I've said no to different countries and different situations because I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams." Lopetegui said at the time.

"The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too."

