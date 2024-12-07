Michail Antonio: West Ham forward undergoes leg surgery after traffic accident on Saturday

West Ham forward Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident in Essex on Saturday; 34-year-old has undergone surgery on a "lower limb fracture" with West Ham to provide further updates "when appropriate"; Hammers announced on Saturday that Antonio was "stable" after crash

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has undergone surgery for a fractured leg following a road traffic accident on Saturday.

West Ham confirmed on Sunday that the 34-year-old would "continue to be monitored over the coming days" and that further updates on his condition would be provided "when appropriate".

The Premier League club said: "Everyone wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday's news as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery."

