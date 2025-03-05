The FA charges from May 2024 state that Lucas Paqueta allegedly influenced a match by "intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market"; Paqueta denies any wrongdoing and a three-week hearing begins this month

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham midfielder's betting charge hearing to take place this month with FA seeking lifetime ban

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol provides the latest update with West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, as the FA seeks a lifetime ban for the midfielder after breaching betting rules back in May

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lucas Paqueta's betting charge hearing is due to take place this month and will last three weeks, Sky Sports News understands.

The Brazilian was charged with breaching betting rules in May of last year. It is understood that he will face a three-week hearing this month, which is set to be one of the longest court proceedings in the FA's history.

English football's governing body is seeking a lifetime ban for the midfielder.

Paqueta was charged with spot-fixing offences in four Premier League matches. The Brazil international denies any wrongdoing but the Football Association has charged him in relation to his conduct in matches against Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

The FA charges from 2024 state that Paqueta tried to "influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Paqueta was also charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2, which relates to providing information and documents.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player These are the four Lucas Paqueta yellow cards that led to the West Ham midfielder being charged by the FA for alleged breaches of betting rules.

In a statement at the time Paqueta said "I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me.

"For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

"I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."

Both the FA and West Ham did not comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

'Paqueta will not rest until name is cleared'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The betting charge hearing is taking place this month and we expect it to last three weeks. He was charged for breaching betting rules in May of last year.

Image: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta insists he has done nothing wrong and will clear his name

"The FA is asking for a lifetime ban for the midfielder.

"My understanding of Paqueta's situation is, his feeling is, whatever happens, he will clear his name. He insists he has done nothing wrong and will not rest until his name is cleared.

"There is talk of a lifetime ban but that does not enter his thinking. He believes he has not put a bet on any football game."