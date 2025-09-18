Graham Potter future: West Ham head coach under real pressure with Hammers board expecting a response vs Crystal Palace

Graham Potter is under real pressure as West Ham United head coach heading into Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace.

West Ham are already in the relegation zone and have conceded eight goals in this season's two home league games.

The club's owners are expecting to see a reaction from the players against Palace after another disappointing start to a season.

Potter signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he replaced Julen Lopetegui at the start of the year. Lopetegui was sacked after West Ham won just six Premier League matches during his six months in charge.

And given West Ham have won six league games under Potter in eight months - which includes a run of just three league wins in 15 games - it has led to questions being asked about his long-term future at the club.

West Ham have usually given their managers time under chairman David Sullivan. They have sacked only five managers since Sullivan bought the club with David Gold in 2010.

Speaking at his news conference on Thursday, Potter said he believes West Ham can still make progress this season.

"Everybody wants West Ham to do well, the fans, the players, me and my staff do and the board," Potter said. "We are all on the same page in terms of how much we love the club and how much we want them to do well. We are hurting the same."

West Ham appeared to back Potter in an open letter addressing their fans' concerns on Thursday. "Steps have already been taken to implement a new strategy and approach - particularly in the area of player recruitment," it read.

"We have appointed Graham Potter as our new head coach. His role is to build and develop a first-team squad in line with the club's identity and objectives with a continued focus on integrating young players from our academy."

West Ham fans groups Hammers United and Crossed Hammers are planning demonstrations before the Palace game on Saturday.

Saturday's game against Palace is followed by trips to Everton and Arsenal before next month's international break.

Analysis: What Potter said in his press conference

Sky Sports News' Chris Reidy at West Ham's training ground:

If West Ham beat Crystal Palace on Saturday, they go level on points with the FA Cup holders.

For Graham Potter and West Ham, the match's importance is about quietening the noise. Bar Manchester United, the Hammers seem to be dominating radio shows and newspaper columns. Bad results, fan letters, club statements and fan protests mean they need a result, or at least a performance.

Potter repeated in his press conference that this isn't an easy job. That's why he's here.

Apart from one prickly press conference after the Chelsea game, Potter has kept his cool so far this season when under questioning. Reading between the lines, his main gripe may be with the fixture computer for feeding him up Chelsea and Tottenham at the London Stadium for West Ham's first two home games.

Not for the first time this season, he emphasised the quality of those teams when analysing his team's home performances so far this campaign. He called it a small sample size while admitting last season's home performances were also under par.

I asked him specifically about corners, and it was followed up by the next journalist to ask him a question. It's six conceded so far for West Ham in the Premier League this season. 'It's hurting us' he admitted. It wasn't the first time he used that word, hurt.

Hurt, is why West Ham's fan advisory board sent a letter to the club detailing their concerns with several issues.

In response, West Ham gave a statement of their own. They said Potter is there to build and develop a squad. He said he's grateful for that, but also needs to win.

Potter and the club are in pain. Results are the medicine and he's desperate to get his fix on Saturday.