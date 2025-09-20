Graham Potter future: West Ham boss 'feeling the pressure' after defeat to Crystal Palace

Graham Potter admits he is "feeling the pressure" as West Ham boss following their latest defeat to Crystal Palace where the team was booed off.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reported this week that Potter was under real pressure with the club's owners expecting a reaction after going seven games winless at home, including losing 5-1 to Chelsea and 3-0 to Spurs.

But the same problems were on show for the Hammers as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Potter signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he replaced Julen Lopetegui at the start of the year, and given West Ham have now won six league games under Potter in eight months - which includes a run of just three league wins in 16 games - it has led to questions being asked about his long-term future at the club.

Potter said: "Everyone at the club feels that pressure because the situation isn't what we want. You have to face it up.

"We want to do better than we are and at the moment we're not. So we have to find a solution. We have to work, we have to stick together, and we have to find those answers."

When asked if he felt he has the support of the West Ham board, he said: "I've no reason to think not but I also understand the environment. I have no complaints at all with the support that I've had, and the support from the supporters, from everybody at the club."

Speaking about the game itself, Potter said: "I'm disappointed for the players, for the supporters. It's tough at the moment, that's for sure. I thought we started the game quite well. But then they can find passes through us too easy. And that destabilises us a little bit.

"We had to then defend, too many actions into our box. We tried to fix it and then second half the response was really good from the players and a great atmosphere in the stadium.

"I thought everybody's pushing and then sometimes we're in a low moment, the left wing-back comes up and scores a right-foot volley and it knocks the stuffing out of us a little bit. And we didn't finish the game probably as well as we'd like."

Analysis: Fans aren't happy but it runs deeper than Potter

Sky Sports News' Chris Reidy at the London Stadium:

"Here in east London, fans aren't happy, but it runs deeper than on the pitch.

"The small protest before the match was directed at the board, but chants of 'sack the board' found their way into the ground. From my view, there wasn't a whole lot between the two teams on the pitch but Premier League football is determined by small margins and these are the games West Ham need points from if they wish to remain in this league.

"Another home loss, boos at his substitutions, 'sacked in the morning chants' from both sets of fans and a board onlooking today with eager eyes will bring worry for Potter."

Analysis: Poker-face Potter on the brink

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Graham Potter is a hard man to read. Perhaps he's a better poker player than football manager in that regard.

"As he strode into his post-match press conference to address a room of journalists ready to poke and probe him on his West Ham future, you wouldn't have been able to tell if his team had won 6-0 or lost 2-1. His emotionless responses were predictable as the West Ham defeat.

"Remember, football is supposed to be an emotional game, played by emotional people, managed in the most emotionally volatile environments. And that's where Potter keeps falling short.

"There's no doubting his coaching credentials. His work at Ostersunds, Brighton, and even in patches at Chelsea paints the picture of a tactician who understands the game at a deep level and he's well admired within coaching circles.

"His problem is that lack of personality. It's going to hold him back from ever making a success of himself at a big club. It's unlikely now he'll get that chance again as his stock continues to fall."