West Ham vs Brentford: Nuno Espirito Santo calls for support amid fears of fans boycotting Premier League clash

Nuno Espirito Santo says it is his "wish" West Ham supporters pack out the London Stadium on Monday, amid the prospect of fans boycotting the match with Brentford.

The game will be Nuno's first home game in charge of West Ham since replacing Graham Potter as head coach.

However, his prospects of building on the first two performances of his reign, which saw West Ham draw at Everton and lose at Arsenal to sit 19th in the Premier League, have been hit by the potential of empty seats in the stands.

There is discontent among the West Ham fanbase with the way the club is being run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nuno analyses his first match in charge of West Ham

"I wish they're all there, I wish," said Nuno. "I hope that all our fans could join us and help us facing Brentford because it's going to be very tough.

"Like I said, it's an honest reflection. It's up to us now to give back to the fans so that they can come closer and support us."

West Ham United

Brentford Monday 20th October 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Asked how he felt about the situation, Nuno said he was trying to stay focused on Brentford.

"We as a group and squad, we ignore," he said. "We try to ignore, focus on the task and perform and compete well. Also, the fans can be there. That's what we're focused on."

He added: "For me it's very hard to analyse what's happened before. What I'm doing is try to improve, realising that home factor is really important.

"Like I said to you before, it's up to us now to grow closer to the fans, to make them supporters and help us so we can change everything and become a real fortress."

West Ham fans group Hammers United wrote an open letter to Nuno, insisting the team retain their full support.

Image: West Ham fans have protested outside London Stadium already this season

However, they explained: "The decision to hold a boycott was not taken lightly, but we believe that given the serious nature of the damage that will continue to be inflicted on our club while [vice-chair Karen] Brady and [chairman David] Sullivan remain in place, it is a necessary and justifiable step that must be taken."

Andrews: Bees aiming to capitalise on Hammers unrest

Brentford boss Keith Andrews said he was aware of the potential atmosphere he and his players could be walking into on Monday - and that the Bees would try to take advantage as they search for their first away points of the season.

Asked if a fast start could help Brentford capitalise on the mood in east London, he said: "Yeah, that's certainly the hope.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson tells Soccer Saturday that he doesn't see how Nuno would fit as the new head coach at West Ham

"We'll approach the game in a way where we feel we can get a result.

"We approach every game looking to win, clearly. You've got to understand the environment you go into, the differences, the fan element, the individual ability, obviously the tactical approach of the opposition.

"All those things are part of your game plan, it's not just purely the tactical element.

"You need to understand every angle of it and I think we will do. We've introduced that to the players this morning and we'll build that over the next few days going into the game."