Lucas Paqueta transfer news: West Ham midfielder set for Flamengo after £35.8m deal verbally agreed

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta looks set to get his wish to return to Brazil after a £35.8m deal was verbally agreed to join Flamengo.

The £35.8m (€41.25m) deal will be formalised in writing in next 24 hours.

Two Premier League clubs also want to sign Paqueta this month, but his heart is set on returning to Brazil and told the Hammers of his wishes earlier this month.

Lucas Paqueta was sent off in West Ham's home loss to Liverpool in November

The Brazilian transfer window is open until March. Paqueta is contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2027, and they have the option of extending his deal by another 12 months.

He was cleared of spot-fixing charges in July after a two-year investigation, which threatened to end his career.

These are the four yellow cards that led to the West Ham midfielder being charged by the FA - Paqueta was cleared of spot-fixing charges in July after a two-year investigation

Elsewhere, deals are progressing for Guido Rodriguez to move to Valencia for an undisclosed fee and Adama Traore to join from Fulham.

Rodriguez was not in Saturday's matchday squad for the 3-1 win over Sunderland with James Ward-Prowse earning a spot on the bench, his first involvement in a squad under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Burnley are no longer pursuing a deal for Ward-Prowse, Sky Sports News understands.

The Clarets had held talks over a move for the midfielder earlier in the transfer window.