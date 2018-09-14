Abdoulaye Doucoure out to subdue Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Abdoulaye Doucoure will be paying close attention to Paul Pogba when Watford face Manchester United on Saturday

Abdoulaye Doucoure believes subduing "show off" Paul Pogba will be crucial to Watford's chances of maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season against Manchester United on Saturday.

The French duo, who are both aged 25, played together at various youth levels for their country and have remained in touch since those days.

While Pogba has gone onto have the more successful career at senior level, it's Doucoure's Watford who go into Saturday's Premier League meeting with a six-point advantage.

Pogba scored in the final as France won the World Cup in Russia this summer

The Hornets have won all four of their games, while United have two victories and two defeats, but that does not mean Doucoure will be taking his former team-mate lightly.

"He was the same (person). He liked to show off. He's a very nice guy, always very natural," Doucoure said. "Today he's in a different dimension. He's a superstar now."

"I've known him for a long time. It's always great to play against him. Of course, I want to be better than him on the pitch and help my team as much as I can to try to win this battle in midfield.

"If Paul is a little bit less (influential) for his team, for sure it's better for Watford."

Pogba's performances have divided opinion since returning to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 but Doucoure believes his compatriot's talent and personality makes him a valuable asset for United.

"We speak together sometimes. I sent him a message during the World Cup and congratulated him," Doucoure said.

"He has this personality. He got this because he's good on the pitch.

"Paul and (Manchester City's Benjamin) Mendy bring a lot of personality and show off. It's good."