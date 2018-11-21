Venezuela forward Adalberto Penaranda signs new five-year contract with Watford

Venezuela international Adalberto Penaranda has signed a new five-year contract with Watford.

The 21-year-old's new deal will run until 2023 and, after receiving a work permit, the forward is available for immediate selection by Watford boss Javi Gracia.

Penaranda arrived at the Hornets in February 2016 from Italian side Udinese, but was unable to make an appearance for the club and was sent out on loan to Granada, Malaga and back to Udinese

The forward, who made 13 international appearances for Venezuela, was a member of the U20 side which finished World Cup runners-up in 2017.

Gracia has previously described Penaranda as a good player who must work hard to improve his game.

He said: "I think he is a good player, but he needs to improve his behaviour on the previous seasons when he has been out on loan."