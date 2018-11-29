Isaac Success signs new five-year Watford contract

Isaac Success joined on a permanent deal from Granada in 2016

Watford forward Isaac Success has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 22-year-old joined on a permanent deal from Granada in 2016, and spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Malaga.

Success has featured 15 times in all competitions for Watford this season, starting six times and scoring three goals.

Isaac Success' only Premier League goal so far this season came against Huddersfield in October

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury told the club's website: "This is a just reward for Isaac's continued hard work and application this season. We look forward to seeing him develop further over the coming years."

Success has represented Nigeria four times since making his international debut last year.