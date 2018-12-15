Watford manager Javi Gracia says team are playing in the 'right way' after Cardiff win

Watford manager Javi Gracia believes it was only a matter of time before his side returned to winning ways after holding off a spirited fightback from Cardiff to defeat them 3-2 at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets secured their first victory since October, ending a run of six games without a win to rise into the top half of the Premier League table.

Gerard Deulofeu's fine first-half opener was added to by Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina, but two goals in the space of three minutes from Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid set up a grandstand finish.

Javi Gracia has been encouraged by how his Watford side have been performing

Gracia believes the signs of progress were evident in the 2-2 draw against Everton on Monday Night Football, as well as in previous defeats to Leicester and Manchester City.

He said: "The last few games, we've played well but it hasn't been enough to get results, but it has been the right way to go in order to reach our target.

"I'm proud of my players in all the games we've played before. Always my players play with great commitment and today was no different.

"We played in very bad weather, and Cardiff are a team who always win a lot of challenges, a lot of second balls so it's not easy to play against them. Today, I'm very pleased."

Watford were worthy winners despite the narrow margin of victory, with Neil Etheridge denying Roberto Pereyra on three occasions to keep Cardiff in contention.

It required something special to beat the Bluebirds goalkeeper, with all three of Watford's goals of the highest quality.

At 19 years and 27 days, Quina became Watford's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer, and Gracia is pleased with the selection headache he now has with midfielder Etienne Capoue set to return from suspension.

Domingos Quina celebrates scoring his first league goal for Watford on Saturday

"I think he's a really good player," Gracia said of Quina's display. "He's a young player who needs to improve a lot, but with his attitude and commitment, I'm sure in the future, he will be better but we are enjoying his present. He's helping the team, which is all I can say at this moment.

"Everyone knows Capoue is a very important player for us but now it's good because all of them can feel the competition. They need to keep the level high, it's good for the team.

"The first 70 minutes, their goalkeeper was amazing saving his team in different moments, and we suffered at the end the last few minutes. But, the team and the supporters deserve a good victory like today."